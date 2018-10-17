State approves land for new Kentucky Kingdom coaster

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials with Kentucky Kingdom plans for a new roller coaster are now a “go” after the Kentucky State Fair Board agreed to give the park the land it needed for the project.
Kentucky Kingdom said its request for one acre of property required to install its newest coaster, the Kentucky Flyer, has been granted by the Fair Board.
Park officials say the approval came after Ed Hart, President and CEO of Kentucky Kingdom, held a news conference yesterday to complain about the delay of the land transfer. According to Hart, the one acre was promised to him and he needed it to expand the park, but the State Fair Board wouldn’t agree to the transfer.
In a statement released today by Kentucky Kingdom spokesman, Hart said, “I want to thank Governor Bevin and Secretary Landrum of the Finance and Administration Cabinet for making arrangements to cut through the paperwork necessary for Kentucky Kingdom and the Fair Board to come to terms. Of course, Kentucky Kingdom will provide, if it hasn’t already, all the information the Fair Board has requested. With that assurance, we’ve been given the green light to proceed. I am happy to declare that the Kentucky Flyer is on track for a 2019 grand opening. Clearly, this is an example of Governor Bevin and his administration cutting through the type of ‘red tape’ that can hinder economic development in the Commonwealth.”
Kentucky Flyer, a wooden roller coaster, would be the 6th coaster at the park.
