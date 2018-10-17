State approves land for new Kentucky Kingdom coaster

In a statement released today by Kentucky Kingdom spokesman, Hart said, “I want to thank Governor Bevin and Secretary Landrum of the Finance and Administration Cabinet for making arrangements to cut through the paperwork necessary for Kentucky Kingdom and the Fair Board to come to terms. Of course, Kentucky Kingdom will provide, if it hasn’t already, all the information the Fair Board has requested. With that assurance, we’ve been given the green light to proceed. I am happy to declare that the Kentucky Flyer is on track for a 2019 grand opening. Clearly, this is an example of Governor Bevin and his administration cutting through the type of ‘red tape’ that can hinder economic development in the Commonwealth.”