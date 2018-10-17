Stolen Torah artifact found, will be restored

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Torah artifact, estimated to be worth $30,000, was stolen from the all faiths chapel at Jewish Hospital on Sunday.
As a Louisville man was charged with the theft, news came that the Torah was recovered, suffered minor damage and will be able to be restored.
The sacred Torah, the first five books of the Bible, has been at the all faiths chapel at Jewish Hospital since 1956. It was found just a few blocks from the hospital by a tree near the UofL School of Dentistry.
Rabbi Stan Miles, the Chairman of the Louisville Jewish Community Relations Council, told WAVE 3 News his reaction after hearing the handwritten document was stolen.
“I was absolutely mortified,” he said.
Miles said he was stunned after hearing about the Torah theft, stolen from the pulpit cabinet on the back wall of the chapel.
“Why would someone do something like this?” he asked.
Louisville Metro Police said that someone is David James Macon, 27, of Louisville, who gained access to an unauthorized area overnight Sunday and was caught by surveillance cameras.
Police said two days later, he was back at the hospital and was stopped in the same clothes he had on during the theft by hospital security.
The LMPD said pieces of the Torah were found on Macon’s clothing. Most of the handwritten document was found outside the School of Dentistry.
“It is an object of great worth on many levels.” the Rabbi said.
Sunday’s rain had many in the Jewish community terrified. That’s because the fragile document, written on parchment with a quill pen and vegetable-based ink, can take a scribe the better part of a year to write.
The Rabbi went to inspect it the Torah scroll after it was found.
“Thank God,” he said. “There are some smudges in it, the Torah needs repair, but it is absolutely usable.”
Back in safe hands, a scribe will be brought in to repair it.
“The holy objects of all faiths need to be protected.” Rabbi Miles said.
A spokesman with the hospital said the Torah was secured when it was stolen. The Rabbi thanked hospital security and the LMPD for their quick work. Macon is facing charges of theft and burglary.
