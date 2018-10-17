Topgolf says it won’t move from proposed Oxmoor location

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Topgolf says it’s either the Oxmoor Center location or nothing.
A spokesperson for Topgolf said it will reject a proposal to relocate the planned sports and entertainment facility from its preferred location at Oxmoor Center.
In a statement, Oxmoor Center General Manager Kendall Merrick said Topgolf has been eyeing the Louisville area for three years, and is contractually bound to build on the former Sears site at the mall.
“Topgolf picked the only site in Louisville where it can be successful and signed a contract with Oxmoor Center,” Merrick said. “There is much invested in this Project, both from the public and the parties involved, so, it’s important to continue the Planning Commission process that has been underway since March.”
WAVE 3 News reached out to the group behind the new proposed site, but it declined to comment.
In recent weeks, the debate has resulted in several marathon, emotionally-charged meetings where opponents and supporters of the project have voiced their strong opinions on Topgolf’s potential future in Louisville.
The Metro Planning Commission on Thursday is expected to decide whether to grant a conditional-use permit that would allow the project to move forward. If that vote passes, Metro Council will decide whether to approve the site for re-zoning.
