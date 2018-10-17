VIDEO: Deer street fight caught on police dash cam

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Oh, deer! Dash cam from the Blue Ash Police Department caught two deer fighting in the middle of the street.
The two were caught locking antlers around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Normally, BAPD would not tolerate fighting in the street. We thought it was best to let nature take its course in this instance,” the department posted on Facebook.
In Ohio, deer mating season starts in mid-October, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
October through December are peak months for deer-vehicle crashes.
In 2017, more than 18,000 collisions with deer occurred on Ohio’s roadways, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety crash statistics.
