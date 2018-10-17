YouTube experiencing worldwide outage

(RNN) - YouTube, Google’s global video-sharing website, is experiencing an outage.
KCBS is reporting the outage is worldwide.
The cause of the outage has not been determined, but it is affecting its TV and music streaming services, as well.
Website visitors will find a blank web page. App users will notice the thumbnails and video previews load, but they will not play once selected.
The California-based streaming giant launched in 2005 and was purchased by Google in 2006.
With an estimated 1 billion users every month, Alexa Internet, Inc. ranks YouTube as the second most popular website in the world.
