CDC warns against Halloween costumes for chickens

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KNOE/CNN) - Not all of Stephanie Morse’s family members live inside the house. Some of them reside in the backyard.
“They’re a part of my family,” Morse said of her chickens. “It’s like they’re my babies.”
Like other family members, the chickens aren’t cooped up. They’re well fed with a place to sleep, and they get their feathers ruffled - especially when they’re getting dressed up for the holidays.
Morse dresses up her chicks in costumes every Halloween.
“Their bare skin is exposed,” she said. “I just like to put a T-shirt on them or a sweater.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tricking this treat by asking folks not to put their pet chickens in costumes or cuddle with them to keep from being exposed to salmonella.
The CDC reported an outbreak of salmonella has been seen in 29 states, with 92 people affected. The agency warned people could be infected by handling of live chickens, so no kissing or snuggles are recommended.
“No. No. I love to hold them; I love to talk to them,” Morse said. “Everybody has names.”
Experts like farmer Dallas Morrell said when the meat comes to the table, it's up to the consumer to stay safe. He said it's safer to shop local.
"Watch who you get your chickens from," Morrell said. "If you're a backyard chicken person like we are, we have all of our birds kept in separate cages. And if we only go and get birds, you're supposed to keep them in quarantine."
He said there's nothing to brood over, so Morse is going to let her birds strut their stuff.
