Construction of UofL luxury student housing begins

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Thursday, city leaders and property developers broke ground on a new luxury student housing complex.
The Marshall, at the corner of Industry Road and South Fourth Street, will include two floors for garage parking and eight floors of apartments.
It’s set to open in fall of 2020. The 231 units will be fully furnished and will house 591 beds.
Students will have access to a gym, study lounges and game rooms.
The penthouse floor will feature a 2,500 square-foot outdoor terrace overlooking Churchill Downs.
"It’s outstanding,” Metro Council President David James said. “It’s a $50 million investment in our community.”
Property owner Jack Dulworth purchased the 1.5 acre lot four years ago.
"I purchased this property with the vision to revitalize this area,” said Dulworth.
Dulworth said the spot is the prime location for redevelopment in the city.
“UofL is on a real ascent right now, so we need more amenities, new types of amenities to be attractive to new students who are coming to the university,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.
The cost of rent hasn’t been decided yet, but there are plans to price competitively with The Nine, a nearby student housing complex. A spot in one of their shared spaces costs between $600 to $800 per month.
The Marshall, however, will offer one bedroom units too. Dulworth said through market research, they realized they were in high demand near campus.
Freshman Will Stodghill lives in a dorm with other honors students. He said the variety of living options is important to his peers.
”I think it’s definitely worth it because I think a big thing that Louisville has been working towards is becoming less of a commuter school and more of a good campus environment, and I think having good campus housing is very important for that, you know?" Stodghill said.
“You want people to actually want to live here so we have a better environment on campus, so I definitely think it’s a good move.”
