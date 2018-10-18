Exclusive: Behind the scenes of Aladdin

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They came from a land from a faraway place…where the Broadway lights roam.
For two weeks, the Kentucky Center became the home for the Broadway Musical, Aladdin.
Only WAVE 3 News was allowed backstage to show some of the magic.
There are hundreds of costumes used in the show, all with incredible detail.
The cast sometimes has to switch in and out of the costumes in just a few seconds.
The Kentucky Center took us backstage for an up-close look at the wardrobe.
Wardrobe supervisor Meredith Scoot gave us the tour. She showed off the hundreds of Swarovski crystals used in some of the pieces. We also got to see Princess Jasmin’s, Aladdin’s and the Genie’s costumes.
They also let us in on some secrets, like how much Jasmin's wedding dress skirt weighs.
Tune in Thursday night at 11 as we take you to on an exclusive ride to a whole new world, backstage at Aladdin.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.