APNewsBreak: Feds open clergy abuse probe in Pennsylvania

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks about a grand jury’s report on clergy abuse in the Roman Catholic Church during a news conference at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. The U.S. Justice Department opened their own investigation and have served subpoenas on dioceses across the state, according to multiple sources who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The subpoenas follow the state grand jury report. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (AP)