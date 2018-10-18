FORECAST: Last dry day before showers return

ALERTS: FROST ADVISORY for all of WAVE Country until 10 AM FREEZE WARNING for Carroll Co, KY until 10 AM
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Upper-level clouds rolled in overnight and slowed down our cooling process. This along with a light breeze has reduced for frost potential for the morning, however, patchy frost may still form in some spots.
The morning clouds will gradually decrease leaving us with more sunshine for the afternoon. It will be a chilly day with highs in the 50s.
Tonight, temperatures will plummet into the 30s once again.
Clouds gradually increase through Friday morning ahead of the next cold front. By afternoon showers will begin trekking through WAVE Country, continuing into the night.
By Saturday morning most of the rain should be off to our east. Saturday's highs will be dependent on where the clouds linger; temperatures will get closer to 60 in areas that see more clearing.
Sunday looks sunny but cold with highs in the low to mid-50s.
FORECAST
TODAY: Morning clouds; PM sunshine; Cool; HIGH: 58°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear; Cold; LOW: 40°
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds; PM showers (60%); HIGH: 59°
