Girl, 3, contracts paralyzing virus AFM

TAYLORS, SC (WLOS/CNN) - A 3-year-old struggled to even speak after the acute flaccid myelitis virus struck her in February.
Video shows Preslee Holcombe being soothed by her mother, Elizabeth Holcombe, while she was on a ventilator and doctors worked to keep her alive.
"I had already in my mind started thinking about a funeral, and that's a hard thing," Elizabeth Holcombe said. "But I had faith that she would be healed."
When she first got AFM, Elizabeth Holcombe described her daughter being unable to move within hours of feeling ill.
"She slumped out of her chair; she couldn't even sit in the chair," the mother said. "They said four and a half weeks in, she would never move her arms and legs."
She said her daughter tested positive for the virus. Doctors gave Preslee high doses of vitamin C and within days her mother said she was able to move her arms.
She keeps videos of her daughter's physical therapy for recovery.
"She's doing great," Elizabeth Holcombe said. "She's walking with her walker, she's walking with some crutches. She's determined, and she's making great strides.
While children are more often victims, adults can also get ill.
"If something doesn't seem right, if your child seems tired or lethargic or can't move their arm or their face is drooping, I would say get to the hospital immediately," the mother advised to other parents.
Copyright 2018 WLOS via CNN. All rights reserved.