JCPS creates group to tackle turnaround of low performing schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools have created a plan to improve under-performing schools in the district.
In September, the Kentucky Department of Education released their latest school assessments. It showed a high number of JCPS students are struggling in reading and math, and most high schoolers aren’t prepared to graduate.
The district is trying something new this year. Officials have created a five person department who will just focus on struggling schools.
Schools identified as Accelerated Improvement Schools, or AIS, will get extra support and resources. Those schools will work directly with the AIS staff.
"We are closing the gap for those lower performing schools, putting them on track so they can be on level or above in a short amount of time,”Chief of Schools, Dr. Devon Horton, said.
AIS support will go to 97 schools, a dozen more than the state is requiring.
“We’re not waiting on the state to say these schools are not meeting the mark,” Horton said. "We’re being progressive and we’re stepping out in front of the work we see.”
Schools have been grouped into three levels. The 61 schools in the Level 1 category will need to develop plans to improve the performance of specific student groups.
