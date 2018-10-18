Legendary Louisville chef Dean Corbett laid to rest

Chefs paid their respects to Dean Corbett at his funeral on Wednesday. (Source: Dan Dry)
By Becca Gibson | October 17, 2018 at 9:53 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 9:53 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A final farewell was held Wednesday for a legendary Louisville chef.

Dean Corbett, known around town as “Deano,” died of a sudden heart attack Saturday.

Wednesday, 66 chefs attended his funeral -- all wearing their white jackets.

Butchertown Grocery is celebrating Corbett’s legacy by recreating one of his most popular dishes.

Duck a l’Orange, roasted duck in organge sauce, will be on the dinner menu this Saturday through Wednesday.

Butchertown Grocery’s executive chef and owner credits Corbett with paving the way for Louisville’s culinary growth.

Corbett leaves behind a wife and three kids.

