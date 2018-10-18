LMPD investigates video of officers goofing around with Chanel West Coast

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department opened a Professional Standards Investigation into a video posted on YouTube showing LMPD officers goofing off with a celebrity.
While nothing illegal was done in the video, it raises the question of policy violations.
The video, posted on May 9 by rapper Chanel West Coast, documents her show at Trixie’s Strip Club, including having some fun outside with LMPD officers.
Watch the full video below. WARNING: Adult content, foul language, nudity
Nearly 15,000 views later, it’s being investigated.
About a minute and 12 seconds in, there are shots of the rapper and friends with the keys to a patrol car, sitting in both the front and back seats. Also, it appears the rapper made a call over the radio.
“Just by her doing the actions we see on video, I’m sure there were some policy infractions that were committed,” WAVE 3 Crime and Safety expert, D’Shawn Johnson, said.
Johnson said although he doesn’t know exactly what went down, it appears as if these officers picked up some off-duty security detail work for the rapper’s visit.
“Sometimes you’re doing a security detail and your principal will befriend you and you have a little fun,” Johnson said. “Also they may ask you if they can sit in the car and turn on the lights. Sometimes it’s like, well that’s no harm, but you have to understand as a police officer you must maintain professional decorum at all times.”
While we don’t know for sure if these officers broke the rules, or if that radio transmission actually occurred, there are policies in the LMPD handbook that state all radio traffic has to be official business.
Also, while working an off-duty assignment, the handbook states civilians cannot be in the car.
Investigators will determine if any rules were broken and to what extent. The result of that investigation could lead to either suspension or a letter of reprimand.
LMPD cannot comment until the investigation is over.
