Louisville Planning Commission votes unanimously in favor of Topgolf

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of moving forward with plans to build Topgolf at a former Sears.
The commission met Thursday where they approved the conditional use permit and variances, including netting poles at the vacant store in Oxmoor Center.
The location of the proposed Topgolf has been met with strong opposition from people in nearby neighborhoods.
The commission will send the recommendation to change the zoning from C1 to C2 commercial to the Metro Council.
