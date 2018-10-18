Man shot by neighbor in Clarksville identified

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot by a neighbor in Clarksville has been identified.
Brandon Haycraft, 31, died of a gunshot wound he suffered during a domestic battery situation involving a neighbor around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Harvard Drive, according to Clarksville police.
Police said Haycraft was beating a woman and her young daughter when a neighbor grabbed his gun and attempted to break up the fight.
Police said Haycraft complied for a while but then tried to attack the neighbor and ignored warnings to stop. When he came at the neighbor, police said he shot him.
"Based upon what we learned last night, I'm of the belief that it was self-defense, that it was justified under the law and therefore there was no arrest made in the case," Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. "In a case where an individual was acting violently and had just violently assaulted a child and a defenseless lady. Due to his intervention, that assault was terminated and this individual was ultimately killed in an act of self-defense.”
Police said the mother and daughter were taken to an area hospital for treatment and have since been released.
