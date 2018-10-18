Mega Millions jackpot rises to $970M; 250 coupons for free tickets to be given away in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Mega Millions jackpot is breaking records and lottery officials are planning to give out hundreds of coupons for free tickets to celebrate.
The coupons will be given out to the first 250 people who are at the KFC Yum! Center Norton Healthcare Plaza at 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to lottery spokesman Chip Polston.
T-shirts and other items will also be given away.
Polston said the jackpot is now the largest in the game’s history and the second largest in U.S. history.
