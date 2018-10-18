Pass the Cash: Man with daughter born prematurely caught off guard with donation

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - On the streets of Sellersburg, passersby were quick to donate another $70 to our Pass the Cash fund.
Then TSA Officer Mewes stopped. She wanted to help her friend Thomas, who she works with.
Thomas' daughter was born extremely premature at 22 weeks. Now five-years-old, she is growing, laughing and loving life but she needs a little help and some special equipment to thrive.
“It’s constant medical equipment and medical bills that just pile up really bad,” Officer Mewes said.
After the generosity of Sellersburg residents, and a group of Indiana business men, along with a donation in memory of the Vietnam Veterans of troop 17th Calvary, WAVE 3 News had a total of $920 to pass to Thomas and his family.
Thomas was reluctant when he saw cameras, but as he talked about his daughter, his walls began to come down.
Watch the surprise in the video above.
Anyone who would like to nominate someone for Pass the Cash, click or tap here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.