Salvation Army hiring bell ringers for Red Kettle Campaign

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the start of the holiday season draws near, a familiar sight and sound will be returning to stores across WAVE Country.
The Salvation Army 2018 Red Kettle campaign runs from November 23 through Christmas Eve, December 24. To supplement the volunteer bell ringers, The Salvation Army is looking to add 125 paid seasonal employees.
The familiar red kettles will be at more than 80 locations around Louisville. Money raised by The Salvation Army during the campaign will be used to support those in need not only during the holidays but throughout the year.
