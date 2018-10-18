Salvation Army hiring bell ringers for Red Kettle Campaign

By Charles Gazaway | October 18, 2018 at 11:35 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 11:48 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the start of the holiday season draws near, a familiar sight and sound will be returning to stores across WAVE Country.

The Salvation Army 2018 Red Kettle campaign runs from November 23 through Christmas Eve, December 24. To supplement the volunteer bell ringers, The Salvation Army is looking to add 125 paid seasonal employees.

Seasonal bell ringers will earn $8.25 per hour. For more information, call The Salvation Army at (502) 671-4900. You can also get an application by clicking here. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer bell ringer, click here.

The familiar red kettles will be at more than 80 locations around Louisville. Money raised by The Salvation Army during the campaign will be used to support those in need not only during the holidays but throughout the year.

