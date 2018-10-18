Shooting victim shows up at Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a person with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital.
The shooting victim went to Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital around 10:55 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
Dispatchers said another person went to the hospital and a fight broke out outside. The fight was broken up around 11 a.m.
The condition of the shooting victim has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.