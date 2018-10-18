Suspect in Westport Road murder arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Surveillance video has helped Louisville Metro police make an arrest in a weekend murder which detectives say happened during a home invasion.
The murder happened Oct. 13 in the 9400 block of Westport Road. Around 6:15 p.m., officers found a man outside an apartment who originally was thought to have been shot. An autopsy later determined the victim died from a stab wound.
An arrest warrant charges Shilo Thomas Joseph, 36, with one count each of murder and burglary. LMPD detectives say Joseph kicked in the door of the man's apartment, who was the new boyfriend of Joseph's former girlfriend.
After the men went outside, the warrant says Joseph pulled the knife and stabbed the victim in the chest. Joseph was recorded on surveillance video arriving and leaving the scene.
Joseph is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.
