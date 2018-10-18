‘Top Chef Kentucky' releases trailer, announces premiere date

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Season 16 of Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’, set in Kentucky, released a sneak preview of the show and announced a premiere date Thursday.
The first look teaser for the show begins with aerial views of the Big Four Bridge, downtown and Churchill Downs. Host Padma Lakshmi welcomes viewers to Louisville as the fifteen contestants walk through a culinary set installed with paddock gates.
See the full preview from BravoTV here.
The show’s 16th season features the ‘unique culinary scenes’ in Louisville, Lexington and Lake Cumberland before heading abroad for the show finale in Macau, China.
Challenge locations include Kentucky’s two most famous racetracks, Churchill Downs and Keeneland. The contestants also head to the Muhammad Ali Center, UK’s Rupp Arena with Coach Calipari, the Maker’s Mark distillery and a houseboat in Lake Cumberland before a road trip to Nashville.
Lending their expertise are Kentucky chefs Ed Lee, Ouita Michel, David Danielson, Newman Miller and Kathy Cary.
Season 15 of ‘Top Chef' averaged over 2 million total viewers, so the culinary competition should bring plenty of positive attention to the Bluegrass State.
‘Top Chef Kentucky’ kicks off Thursday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
The full list of contestants for season 16 is below; for more information, head to Bravotv.com/top-chef:
- Eric Adjepong - Washington, DC
- Sara Bradley - Paducah, KY
- Kelsey Barnard Clark - Dothan, AL
- Edmund “Eddie” Konrad - Philadelphia, PA
- Pablo Lamon - Miami Beach, FL
- Natalie Maronski - Philadelphia, PA
- Michelle Minori - San Francisco, CA
- Nini Nguyen - Brooklyn, NY
- Brandon Rosen - San Mateo, CA
- Kevin Scharpf - Dubuque, IA
- Caitlin Steininger - Cincinnati, OH
- Justin Sutherland - St. Paul, MN
- David Viana – Asbury Park, NJ
- Adrienne Wright - Boston, MA
- Brian Young – Boston, MA
