UK is picked to win SEC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UK was picked by the media at SEC Media Day to win the league in 2018-19.
John Calipari wasn't surprised. He has returnees for a change and they are improved.
"PJ (Washington) is way better. Quade (Green) is way better. Nick is not even the same person," Calipari said. "People have come in and watched him and they're like, is that really Nick Richards? It's how he carries himself and the same with PJ. All three of them have to continue to be more consistent with their skills to build even more confidence."
Stanford transfer Reid Travis was a preseason All-SEC first team selection.
Calipari also weighed in on the ongoing college basketball trial in New York.
“What’s going on is a black eye,” he said. “My hope is that all that’s going on pushes in the outliers, let’s get this right. Part of that is going to stiffer penaltes. The other thing though, it’s really important. If we have selective investigations and selective enforcement, it’s not going to change. It’s got to be here we go, we’re blowing through this, here’s what we heard, this is how we’re doing it, that’s my belief.”
The Cats have their annual Blue-White game on Sunday night and tip off the season for real on November 6 in Indianapolis in the Champions Classic against Duke.
