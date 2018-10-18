WAVE 3 News Editorial - October 18, 2018: Lives well-lived

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Living a life that uplifts others is a mark of a life well-lived. Many of us strive to do just that – being compassionate and caring, working hard and inspiring the people in our chosen profession to be excellent, and giving back to our community.
Two men in particular embraced living that way and our region is better because of it. Unfortunately, both died suddenly of heart attacks at a much too young age, one two months ago, and another this past Saturday. The celebrations of the lives of John Asher and Dean Corbett will be ongoing and their good works and friendly, generous spirit will always be remembered.
The best way to honor them and others we have lost is to emulate their best qualities. We all too often lament the shortcomings of others but it is much better to recognize and appreciate their best. Doing our best to make our part of the world better and the people we come in contact with feel appreciated will help heal the sadness in our hearts.
