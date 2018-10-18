Woman caught on camera abandoning 2-year-old on stranger’s doorstep

October 18, 2018 at 9:45 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 10:28 AM

SPRING, TX (RNN) - Authorities in Texas are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who left a 2-year-old child on a doorstep.

Deputies with the Montgomery County, TX, Sheriff’s Office said a 911 caller heard a knock at her door Wednesday and when she went to answer, found the abandoned child.

Surveillance video shows a woman arriving at the house in a white vehicle. She runs toward the doors with the child in hand, rings the door bell, knocks, and then leaves, police said.

The child was abandoned at the door with two bags. The incident lasted 23 seconds, police said.

The black female suspect is believed to be in mid-20s or early-30s, with long hair and tattoos on her right arm.

The uninjured child is now in the protection of Child Protective Services, the sheriff’s office said.

MCTXSheriff Investigates Abandoned Child

For Immediate Release October 18, 2018 MCTXSheriff Investigates Abandoned Child On October 17, 2018, at about 8:20 pm, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched a residence in the 30700 block of Legends Ridge Drive, Spring, Texas in reference to a located person. The 911 caller advised that she heard a knock at her door and when she went to answer the door she found a 2 year old black male child standing at her door with no adult. When Deputies arrived they viewed video surveillance and observed a black female arrive at the residence in a white passenger car. The suspect is observed running toward the front door of the residence while lifting the child in the air by one arm. Once the suspect arrives at the front door she rings the door bell, knocks on the door and then flees back to her vehicle abandoning the 2 year child and two bags she was carrying. The entire incident lasted 23 seconds. The suspect appears to be in her mid-20’s to early 30’s with long hair reaching below her waist. Suspect also has multiple tattoos on her right arm that can be seen in the video. At this point the identity of the suspect and the child are unknown. The child is uninjured and appears to be in good health. Child Protective Services responded to the scene and took custody of the child and are assisting in identifying the child’s family. If anyone has any information regarding the child or female suspect, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office 936-760-5800 or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case# 18A299244. Information Source Lieutenant Scott Spencer Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Executive Division Follow us on: @MCTXSheriff

Anyone with any information regarding the child or female suspect is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

