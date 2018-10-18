YMCA and Passport Health take shape in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A building is taking shape on the long vacant corner of 18th and Broadway. Nearly 200,000 visitors are expected each year. Thousands of visitors--and hundreds of jobs--are expected to come with the YMCA and Passport Health complex on West Broadway.
In the Russell neighborhood there are few developments, so this one is impacting even the youngest observers--some of whom have been watching the progress every day, during recess.
“They ask me, ‘What’s the brown stuff?’,” said Roosevelt Perry Elementary Principal Nichole Marshall. “I told them, ‘Those are bricks.' Then they ask, ‘Is it going to open next week?’”
Marshall said her students at Roosevelt Perry Elementary are excited for the new YMCA across the street. The facility will include a gym, wellness center, indoor track, kids club and an indoor pool.
“Anything that provides a healthy choice and a safe place for our kids to have fun is an awesome thing,” Marshall said.
Marshall said the school will have a partnership with the YMCA and the students will all get swim lessons.
“For me, I couldn’t imagine anything better, being right there across the street from our school,” Marshall said.
The project is being built on the site where residents successfully opposed and stopped a Walmart from being built in 2016.
“Walmart would have been perfect for me, but it’s not about me, it’s a bigger picture,” Pamela Haines, owner of local restaurant Sweet Peach’s, said.
Even though Haines owns a restaurant, she said it’s okay that there isn’t a closer grocery store.
“Passport and the Y brings a different flavor to the neighborhood that we were missing,” Haines said.
Passport Health is also constructing their headquarters next to the YMCA. Passport expects 750 employees to move in by 2020. The 21-acre campus will also house other tenants.
Michael Rabkin, Passport Health Communications Director, said they initially expected to fill the rest of the property within 10 years. There has been so much interest from partners willing to relocate that they may fill the space within two to five years.
Haines hopes the development--and the employees that come with it--will bring increased traffic to local businesses like her restaurant.
“It’s going to create a lot of jobs, and a lot of people that will be hungry,” Haines said.
Beyond the economic impact, the development is sending a message.
“Seeing that people are dedicated, it promotes something that our students and our families and the neighborhood can believe in again,” Marshall said.
The YMCA is expected to complete and open in late 2019.
