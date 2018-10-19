Activities suspended due to threat at Shelby County school

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – All activities have been suspended at Shelby County High School until further notice due to a credible threat.
According to Shelby County Public Schools, Kentucky State Police notified SCPS superintendent Dr. James Neihof on Thursday about the threat to Shelby County High School.
Students in Shelby County are currently on fall break.
Schools in Anderson County were also closed due to a credible threat, according to KSP.
KSP said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the threats. No additional information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.