Arrest made in August murder on M Street

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man for a murder that occurred in the South Louisville neighborhood nearly two months ago.
Jeron D. Unseld, 35, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Unseld is accused of shooting Colbie Davis, 33, of Louisville, multiple times in the 400 block of M Street. LMPD homicide detectives said Unseld, who had been arrested earlier today on other charges, admitted to shooting and killing Davis and disposing of the gun.
Unseld is expected to be arraigned Saturday morning.
