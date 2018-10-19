Behind the Forecast: Frost

When issuing Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings the National Weather Service (NWS) works with the agricultural community. Their Frost and Freeze Program varies from year to year and depends greatly on the status of crops in the area. Widespread frost will end the growing season and that’s when the NWS will typically end their program, according to NWS Louisville Meteorologist Ryan Sharp. Sharp also explained that there have been years where it did not get cold enough for a frost or freeze to occur well into November. If a frost has not happened by election day, the program will end. If the frost or freeze comes in segments, for example, if it only occurs over a certain part of the coverage area, then the program could be canceled in segments as well (canceled for sections of Kentucky and Indiana but not others). Check out the National Weather Service Louisville’s criteria for Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings below.