Five Questions on the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle

The Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) will feature private rooms dedicated to children recovering from heart procedures, open heart surgery including heart transplant, heart failure and other conditions requiring intensive care. The new 14-bed unit will offer space for families to stay with their children. It will be staffed by additional specialists with cardiac critical care training and experience, dedicated nursing staff and other professionals focused solely on heart care. Research has shown that a unit such as this can improve a child’s recovery.