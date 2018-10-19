Five Questions on the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It sounds impossible. Spend $100 on a raffle ticket and you could win a new home in Norton Commons valued at more than $800,000 or a new BMW 2 Series Convertible plus $10,000 cash. But it’s true.
And it’s that time of year to get your ticket.
The best part is you are helping kids because the money raised goes to Norton Children’s Hospital.
Your chances of winning are also pretty good, because only 12,000 tickets are sold. The winners will be chosen Nov. 17 at the Snow Ball at the Omni Hotel.
This year’s home is spectacular. Built by David Ramage, it has three stories and features an incredible rooftop terrace. The colors and finishes are beautiful, all chosen by Leslie Dorazil of Leslie Cotter Interiors.
The money raised from the raffle this year will benefit the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. This will be a state-of-the-art unit slated for completion in 2019.
More than 550 Kentucky children are born each year with heart defects, the most common birth defect.
Here are my five questions on this year’s Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle.
It’s about 50/50; we have had half the people keep or rent the house and half the winner sell immediately
The Festival of Trees and Lights committee makes the decision based on needs presented by the Children’s Hospital Foundation.
The Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) will feature private rooms dedicated to children recovering from heart procedures, open heart surgery including heart transplant, heart failure and other conditions requiring intensive care. The new 14-bed unit will offer space for families to stay with their children. It will be staffed by additional specialists with cardiac critical care training and experience, dedicated nursing staff and other professionals focused solely on heart care. Research has shown that a unit such as this can improve a child’s recovery.
In 2003, John and Janet Conti came up with the idea of raffling off a BMW as part of the Festival of Trees & Lights event. Today it has grown to a Home & BMW Raffle with the drawing being held at the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Snow Ball gala.
On average, the raffle along with festival and snowball raises over a million dollars. For the raffle, we are only selling a max of 12,000 tickets so your chances are better than the lottery!
