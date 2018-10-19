Five Questions on the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle

Five Questions on the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle
This is the three-story home and BMW which will both be raffled off to benefit Norton Children's Hospital.
By Shannon Cogan | October 18, 2018 at 11:31 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 11:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It sounds impossible. Spend $100 on a raffle ticket and you could win a new home in Norton Commons valued at more than $800,000 or a new BMW 2 Series Convertible plus $10,000 cash. But it’s true.

And it’s that time of year to get your ticket.

The best part is you are helping kids because the money raised goes to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Your chances of winning are also pretty good, because only 12,000 tickets are sold. The winners will be chosen Nov. 17 at the Snow Ball at the Omni Hotel.

This year’s home is spectacular. Built by David Ramage, it has three stories and features an incredible rooftop terrace. The colors and finishes are beautiful, all chosen by Leslie Dorazil of Leslie Cotter Interiors.

>> Inside this year’s Norton Children’s Hospital raffle house

The money raised from the raffle this year will benefit the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. This will be a state-of-the-art unit slated for completion in 2019.

More than 550 Kentucky children are born each year with heart defects, the most common birth defect.

>> Related story: Heart patient home after 230 days at Norton Children’s Hospital

Here are my five questions on this year’s Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle.

1.) Do the people usually keep the house or sell it?

It’s about 50/50; we have had half the people keep or rent the house and half the winner sell immediately

2.) How is the decision made as to which area of the hospital the funds raised benefit?

The Festival of Trees and Lights committee makes the decision based on needs presented by the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

3.) How will the Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit change things for heart patients in this area?

The Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) will feature private rooms dedicated to children recovering from heart procedures, open heart surgery including heart transplant, heart failure and other conditions requiring intensive care. The new 14-bed unit will offer space for families to stay with their children. It will be staffed by additional specialists with cardiac critical care training and experience, dedicated nursing staff and other professionals focused solely on heart care. Research has shown that a unit such as this can improve a child’s recovery.

4.) How did the concept of the raffle get started?

In 2003, John and Janet Conti came up with the idea of raffling off a BMW as part of the Festival of Trees & Lights event. Today it has grown to a Home & BMW Raffle with the drawing being held at the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Snow Ball gala.

5.) On average, how much money does this raise for the hospital and what are your chances of winning?

On average, the raffle along with festival and snowball raises over a million dollars. For the raffle, we are only selling a max of 12,000 tickets so your chances are better than the lottery!

To buy a ticket online, click or tap here.

Norton Common's Hospital Home & BMW Raffle Sell-a-thon

LIVE: For a $100 ticket, you could win a brand new house in Norton Commons through the Norton Children's Hospital Home & BMW Raffle! The second prize is a new BMW. The money raised benefits the hospital and a new cardiac unit. Call now to get a ticket or buy one online >> https://buff.ly/2E0P4j2

Posted by WAVE 3 News on Thursday, October 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.