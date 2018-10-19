FORECAST: Increasing clouds ahead of afternoon and evening showers

ALERTS FROST ADVISORY north & east of Louisville until 10 AM
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We're waking up to another chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s.
While the day starts with sunshine, clouds will roll in through the morning.
Temperatures will rise into the 60s this afternoon before showers begin to move in from the west ahead of our next cold front. This light rain will continue through the evening and overnight hours before exiting early Saturday morning.
The rain will likely impact tonight's high school football games and any other outdoor plans. With the clouds and showers tonight, overnight lows will be warmer than what we've seen over the past few days; temperatures will only fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. A few showers are possible Saturday afternoon as highs return to the low 60s. Saturday afternoon will also be windy; winds may gust up to 40 mph.
Expect a sunny Sunday with highs in the 50s.
TODAY: Increasing clouds; Spotty afternoon showers (20%); HIGH: 64°
TONIGHT; Showers (60%); Cloudy; LOW: 50°
SATURDAY: Clouds clearing; Spotty afternoon shower (10%); Windy; HIGH: 62°
