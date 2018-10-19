A little late this year, the Smoky Mountains are about to light up in fall color

Gatlinburg, TN (WVUE) The annual fall display of colors seems to be running late this year in the Smoky Mountains. Generally, the best time for viewing can come as early as mid-October into November.
The landscape around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is populated with maple trees, hickories, scarlet oaks and nearly 100 other species of trees.
Beginning first in the higher altitudes, the hillsides will explode in reds, oranges and yellows over the next couple of weeks.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.