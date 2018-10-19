LMPD searching for fugitive who cut off ankle monitor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who police caught with five pounds of pure fentanyl, a handgun and a large amount of cash is on the run.
Louisville Metro Police officers arrested James Wood and his brother, Jarrell Wood, back in Sept. 2017. After their arrest, police searched several locations and confiscated more than half a million dollars and several luxury vehicles.
James Wood, 34, was indicted on charges of trafficking heroin and meth in 2017. He was on house arrest, and had an ankle monitor.
Police said on Monday, within hours of him leaving court, he cut off that monitor. They have not been able to find him since.
James Wood has a federal warrant out for his arrest and will face additional escape charges once he’s caught.
Anyone who knows where James Wood is should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
