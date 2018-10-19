$215M settlement proposed in alleged USC gynecologist abuse

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, file photo, people enter the University of Southern California's Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles. Nearly 100 women who contend that they were sexually harassed or abused by a former University of Southern California gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, are suing the school, arguing it ignored decades of complaints. The filing of new lawsuits on behalf of 93 women against the university was announced Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) (Richard Vogel)