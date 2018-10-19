Man accused in Westport Road murder appears in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged in deadly stabbing on Westport Road appeared before a judge this morning.
Shilo Joseph, 36, is charged with burglary--and the murder of Antonio Starks.
Joseph entered a not guilty plea Friday morning.
Officials believe he stabbed Starks in the chest on October 13.
He was recorded on surveillance video arriving and leaving the scene.
Joseph’s bond has been set at $250,000 cash.
A request for bond reduction was denied.
