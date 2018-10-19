Man arrested nearly a year after he was convicted for neglect, battery of son in a trial he didn’t attend

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Clark County fugitive is back behind bars after allegedly hurting a loved one once again.
Erik Valdez was arrested by police Thursday night in Clarksville after his wife texted 911 for help, telling authorities he was hurting her.
Police were called out to the home where Valdez’s wife told police he’d threatened her with a knife and grabbed her by the throat. When they got there, they found he had a warrant out for his arrest for a conviction in a trial last year that he chose not to attend.
"Whenever they're picked up on these warrants, they're going to go straight to a sentencing hearing and get whatever sentence and punishment is appropriate in that case," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.
Last fall, a jury had convicted Valdez of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and battery for injuries that left his four-month-old baby with lasting developmental problems. Valdez didn't attend his trial and the jury convicted him without his presence. Police had been searching for him until Thursday night.
Valdez is now back in the Clark County Jail, arrested Thursday night for allegedly hurting his wife and threatening her and her two children at a home on Horn Street in Clarksville. Police found a warrant out for Valdez from 2017 and brought him into custody.
“I don’t anticipate any additional charges being filed based on his not coming to court, because individuals in some sense have a right not to be present at their trial,” Mull said.
Valdez was arrested in 2015, when he told police he had found his four-month-old son unconscious. He said he threw water on the child, tried to wake him up and performed CPR.
Investigators said Valdez inflicted those injuries himself and didn’t take his son to the hospital for help for hours.
"This child had sustained numerous broken ribs and sustained bruising to his face and had a brain bleed, so that bleeding of the brain was causing very serious issues for the baby," Mull said.
The child is still dealing with those injuries, Mull said, and he’ll ask the judge for a strong prison sentence for Valdez. Three years after that child was injured, Mull said with Valdez in jail, they’re one step closer to justice.
“So this is one of those cases that does make me feel good as a prosecutor, because you have an infant child that was seriously battered and we were able to bring this man to count, to bring him to justice and get him sent to prison,” Mull said.
Valdez is facing up to 16 years in prison for the neglect and battery charges against his son.
He could also face an additional eight and a half years for the new charges of intimidation and domestic battery for the alleged assault against his wife Thursday night.
