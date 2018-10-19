Man charged with damaging police car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is facing criminal mischief charges for damaging a Louisville Metro police car.
Ti'ant Earl Wyatt, 18, of Louisville, was arrested at his home on October 18.
Photos of Wyatt and another man were posted on social media showing the men standing on the roof, light bar and hood of a marked LMPD car, according to an arrest report. The men were making obscene gestures in the photos.
The photos were seen online by another officer who alert his supervisor. The damage was found after the officer assigned to the patrol car was contacted and checked the vehicle. The report says the roof was dented in and dents were found in the hood along with other damage to the car. The damage to the police car was estimated at $2,611.
Police say Wyatt, his co-defendant and the officer whose car was damaged live in the same apartment complex.
