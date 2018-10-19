October 18, 2018

Donate $100, win a luxurious $800,000 house? Or maybe a 2018 BMW 2 Series convertible filled with $10,000 in cash.
Each $100 raffle ticket in this year’s Home & BMW Raffle gives you a chance to win one of the incredible prizes. This year only 12,000 raffle tickets will be sold to give everyone higher odds.
The house is located in Norton Commons and features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths in almost 3,200 sq ft of living space. There’s a third floor terrace that overlooks the Norton Commons neighborhood. The kitchen features two islands along with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
The grand prize drawing will be held Saturday, Nov. 17 during the Snow Ball at the Omni Louisville. The winner doesn’t need to be present to win and will be called that night.
Many people have been helped by Norton Children’s Hospital, including Ella Thomas. Seven years ago, Ella had a heart attack while she was at school. She has a pace maker now to control the rhythm.
This fundraiser is a major portion of the annual income for the Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Get your raffle ticket by calling (502) 571-3333 or online at HomeAndBMWraffle.com.
