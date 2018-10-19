October 17, 2018

Fall Into Fabulous Fashion Show
Celebrate Louisville’s Most Fashionable Philanthropist and preview the hottest fall fashions at the Younger Woman’s Club of Louisville’s annual fashion show, Fall into Fabulous, on October 19, 2018. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour and the fashion show at 8:30 p.m. Fall into Fabulous will be held at The Marcus Lindsey, 801 East Main Street in Louisville.
A limited-number of VIP tickets, which include a swag bag and front-row seating, are $100. General Admission tickets are $75 each. All ticket levels include cocktails and hors d'ouevres and may be purchased at www.ywcfashionshow.com.
Via Colori
A portion of the proceeds from the Via Colori Street Painting Festival will be used to create “First Night in Placement” Care Baskets. These will include things such as nightlights, books, toothbrushes, soothing bath bombs and soaps, blankets and age appropriate things for both the kids and parents.
In addition, proceeds this year will include launching the creation of a specialized Trauma Informed Caregiving team as a resource to any foster parent in the state. This is vital because foster parents often do not have the resources or support systems that understand trauma. They will be able to utilize these babysitters to promote their wellbeing and to insure that their foster children are cared for appropriately.
