Officer accused in LMPD Youth Explorer sex abuse scandal appears in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A plea deal is in the works for a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer accused of sexually abusing members of the LMPD Youth Explorer Program.
Brandon Wood was back in court today for a pre-trial hearing.
He’s facing seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
A trial date has been set for January 8, but the prosecutor in the case said she’s working on a plea deal.
Both sides will be back in court in November to discuss it.
