Officer accused in LMPD Youth Explorer sex abuse scandal appears in court
Former LMPD Officer Brandon Wood appeared in court on Thursday
October 18, 2018 at 8:45 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 8:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A plea deal is in the works for a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer accused of sexually abusing members of the LMPD Youth Explorer Program.

Brandon Wood was back in court today for a pre-trial hearing.

He’s facing seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

A trial date has been set for January 8, but the prosecutor in the case said she’s working on a plea deal.

Both sides will be back in court in November to discuss it.

