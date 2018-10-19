The Old Rivalry is our Touchdown Friday Night Game of the Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They first met in 1893, and faced off in the first televised sporting event on WAVE 3 News in 1948.
Manual and Male meet for the 137th time in our Touchdown Friday Night Game of the Week.
"The longer you're here and the more that you're here, you appreciate it more," Manual head coach Scott Carmony said. "You understand the pageantry and the tradition of it, and really, probably more than anything else, you realize how truly special it is, and how truly uniqie it is," he added. "This one is different than any other one, anywhere, probably in the entire country."
Male is 8-1, but the Bulldogs lost for the first time last week, a 28-13 setback at home to St. X. The Dogs dropped to #3 in the state in Class 6A after spending most of the season in the top spot.
"We even mentioned the Tebow promise," Male head coach Chris Wolfe said. "Remember when they lost to Ole Miss and they were #1, hopefully something good will come out of it, but when you've got Manual this week, we didn't have a lot of time to be down in the dumps. The whole school is fired up about it, so it's time to get back to it and hopefully get on the right side of it."
Former Male head coach Bob Redman is the winningest coach in the history of the rivalry.
"The alumni come out from everywhere, you see people that haven't been to Male in years, man they come out," Redman said. "It is a special game. A lot of pressure on the kids, a lot of pressure on the coaches, you need to win that one if you're the coach at Male or Manual."
Bob's son Chris was the Bulldogs starting quarterback in three meetings and went a perfect 3-0.
"We were supposed to win, but at the same time, it's tradition," Chris said. "You had people that played in the 50's on the sideline talking to you about this game on Thanksgiving Day, so it was a sense of pride."
Manual is 5-3 this season and has battled injuries, including the loss of leading rusher and UofL commit Aidan Robbins.
"We've just, every week, just kind of been piecing parts together and moving parts around just kind of trying to field a team," Carmony said. "The young kids are gaining a little more experience, but they're still freshmen and sophomores."
The Crimsons and Dogs play for the Barrel at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Male. Catch the highlights and post game reaction on Touchdown Friday Night.
