Topgolf could drive economic growth in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After months of heated debate, the Louisville Metro Planning Commission voted Thursday to move forward with plans to build Topgolf at a former Sears at Oxmoor Mall.
Deana Epperly Karem, Vice President of Regional Economic Growth for Greater Louisville Inc., believes this is a step towards helping grow the economy in Louisville.
“Topgolf’s brand is known to be innovative and exciting and fun,” Epperly Karem said. “And that’s what our city wants and needs to be that next tier -- to be that next community that’s attracting big business and talented professionals.”
Epperly Karem said it could also help Oxmoor Center, too.
“Malls across the country are really challenged to find ways to stay relevant,” she said. “Oxmoor is in a really good place because they still have a lot of successful, profitable stores there. This Topgolf facility is going to really help them go to a new level."
Metro Planning Commissioner Robert Peterson agrees. At Thursday’s meeting, he mentioned more and more people are going online and having things delivered, rather than going to the store.
“That’s why the malls are going to have to adapt and have different uses,” Peterson said. “So I think this a very appropriate adaptation for them and also for the community."
Topgolf would bring 500 jobs to Louisville, both part time and full time.
Epperly Karem said there would be about 60 to 70 full time jobs.
“That’s like a small to medium sized company coming here economically,” Epperly Karem said. “We’re grateful for that, we’re excited about not only the amenity Topgolf offers, the fun of it, but also the economic impact that it’s going to have with these new jobs.”
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.