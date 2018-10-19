Young Jeffersonville priest works to rebuild trust in church hit by decades of sexual abuse

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Archdiocese of Indianapolis recently released the names of more than 20 priests described as “credibly accused” of sexual assault.
Father Albert Deery, a Jeffersonville priest who died in 1972, topped the list -- accused of sexually abusing 23 children and adolescents.
“I have worked with folks here who were abused by Albert Deery,” Father Doug Marcotte, the current pastor of St. Augustine said. “So I would have been shocked if his name wasn’t a part of that list. I do think it’s one of those things where when his name does come to the forefront, it’s a name for a lot of people that brings back terrible memories.”
Deery was pastor of St. Augustine from 1948 to 1969. A Jane Doe lawsuit was filed against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis 30 years after his death in 2002. The case opened the floodgates on lifetimes of tortured silence.
In all, 10 men and 13 women came forward alleging Deery's abuse, accusing the church of suppressing the claims and never acting.
The original plaintiff, Jane Doe, said in her lawsuit that she reported Deery when he sexually assaulted her in the first grade. According to the lawsuit, she was “rebuked and publicly scorned by the nuns for making allegations of sexual abuse by Deery…”
The suit was dismissed in 2006 after a judge ruled the victims had waited too long to sue.
And more than a decade later, a Jeffersonville church still looks for peace.
“There is that added challenge that a representative of the church failed in such a big way and didn’t just fail, he hurt people,” Marcotte said.
Marcotte wasn’t born until well after young lives at Jeffersonville’s St. Augustine were victimized by a predator. It is now his responsibility to provide a safe place for new generations to worship.
He said he believes rebuilding trust begins with admitting mistakes.
“Releasing names when you’re forced to do so, I think that shows a willingness to do less than what needs to be done to provide healing, provide comfort, provide justice to these victims,” Marcotte said.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.