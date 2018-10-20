Billboard for missing Wisconsin girl appears near Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Billboard for a missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl is now up on I-71 near Slugger Field and the Junction.
One-hundred volunteers have joined the search for Jayme Closs, who went missing after her parents were found shot and killed in the family’s rural home in Barron, Wisconsin on Monday, the Associated Press reports.
Investigators say the girl is in danger and is not a suspect in her parents' deaths.
A ground search has turned up nothing useful so far. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday that no evidence of value had been recovered.
On Friday, the fifth day since Jayme’s disappearance, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help again, reaching out to share some of the information they are looking for.
In addition to information about Jayme’s whereabouts, detectives are also seeking information about her parents, Denise and James Closs. They hope that learning more about the Closs family will help them find the missing 13-year-old.
Over 1000 tips have been received so far and hundreds of interviews have been conducted, police said.
Jayme is 5′0″ tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.
The tip line for possible sightings is 1-855-744-3879. There is also an email address where police will accept photos and videos, jaymetips (at) co.barron.wi.us.
