Brightside cleanup kicks off Phase IV of Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Waterfront Park got cleaned up on Saturday to prepare for Phase IV of the park’s expansion.
Volunteers, including Mayor Greg Fischer and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith, met in the parking lot at 10th Street and Rowan at 10 a.m.
The event activated the first stage of Waterfront Park Phase IV. The cleanup helped prep the site for installment of temporary seating, swings, lighting, signage and landscaping.
Those site improvements will begin later this fall. They will make the site usable during fundraising and design development efforts.
The next big Brightside Community-Wide event is Planting Day on Saturday, November 10. Volunteers will plant 115 trees on West Broadway from 20th to 37th Streets. For more information, including how to sign up as an individual or group, click here.
