IU football player off team, suspended from school for report of sexual assault

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - A running back who was once a rising star for Indiana University football has been dismissed from the team and suspended from school.
Sophomore running back Morgan Ellison is suspended from the university for two and a half years.
A statement from the school provides no further details, but the IndyStar reported that on Oct. 10, a university panel determined Ellison sexually assaulted a female student while she slept and continued by using force when she awoke.
Ellison denied that account and said everything was consensual. But he lost his appeal of the panel’s decision.
He had been suspended indefinitely from the IU football program in August.
Ellison did not play in any games this season.
He has not been charged with a crime.
