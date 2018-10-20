LMDC inmate dies in medical care at University Hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An inmate at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died Friday night.
Officials with the jail said the inmate was 64-years-old. The person spent several weeks in the hospital in August for a chronic medical condition, officials said.
The inmate was taken to University Hospital Friday afternoon and admitted. He or she died around 10 p.m. while still in the hospital’s care.
The inmate was booked into jail on May 27, 2018 on felony domestic violence assault charges.
Officials have not released the person’s name.
