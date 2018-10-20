Mack and Cards land another recruit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Chris Mack has UofL on the right track.
The former Xavier coach took over a Cards program that had been mired in scandal for three years. On Friday, his team got a verbal commitment from 6-10 Aidan Igiehon, the sixth player in the Class of 2019 to commit.
"The reason why I chose the University of Louisville, just a plethora or reasons, my main reason was Coach Mack," Igiehon said. "I know he did it at Xavier. He turned that program into a top 10 program in the country, so just imagine what he can do at a historic, like a blue blood program."
Mack is not surprised by the early recruiting success.
"Part of what our coaching staff tells recruits is we made that jump too," Mack said. "We invested and we jumped in this program two feet in and we want anybody that we recruit to want to be a Cardinal, and not everyone wants to for a variety of reasons. I wouldn't say surprised, excited and pleased for our assistant coaches who have worked incredibly long hours and built so many lasting relationships and they've been rewarded, and we've been rewarded."
Mack says he was paying attention to the college basketball trial in New York City, but that he is not worried any potential penalties for his program.
"There are a lot of unknowns, people love to speculate," Mack said. "Everybody wants to speculate on what's going to happen, we're going to let the thing play out, as the NCAA is going to do as well, and then, maybe we'll get to worrying about it, but I have zero concern right now of that stuff."
The Cards first Red-White scrimmage is Sunday at 2 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.
