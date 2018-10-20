Man charged with murder, DUI in early morning crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is charged with murder after an early morning wreck on the Watterson Expressway.
Police say Jacob Clayton was traveling westbound on I-264 near Taylor Boulevard, when he swerved to miss a stopping vehicle in front of him. He ran off the right shoulder and hit a disabled car on the side of the road.
A man sitting in the front of the disabled vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Clayton remained at the scene. He was arrested on charges of Murder, 1st degree DUI and No Insurance.
