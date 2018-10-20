McConnell accosted at Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Video shows Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell being yelled at while dining at a popular Louisville Restaurant.
In the video, McConnell and his wife, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao can be seen dining at Havana Rumba.
A man is seen in the video standing near McConnell’s table yelling at him to leave.
Other people in the restaurant can be heard telling him to stop.
McConnell’s office issued a statement on the incident:
The Leader and Sec. Chao enjoyed their meal in Louisville last night and they appreciate those who spoke up against incivility. They hope other patrons weren’t too inconvenienced by left-wing tantrums. As the Leader often says, the Senate will not be intimidated by the antics of far-left protesters.
Havana Rumba was contacted and did not have a comment.
